SUSPENDED SUPREME COURT JUDGE APPLICATION THROWN AWAY

"...I observe only that on the face of it, the correspondence put before me reveals that the JSC must have concluded that the applicant's (Justice Bere) conduct needed to be investigated by a tribunal. I am not sitting as an appeal court to determine the correctness of the JSC's decision but on the review to decide whether any of the jurisdictional grounds for removal of a judge from office is disclosed on the papers put before me and on which the decision to advise the President was made," Justice Chikowero said.