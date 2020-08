SIX MURDERERS FLEE

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele said the gang attacked Danisile Dube (28) of Mahura Village in Mberengwa on Saturday last week at around 6PM and he died on Tuesday while admitted at the United Bulawayo Hospitals. He said one of the suspects had ben identified as Mlondolozi Bhebhe (29) of Aurtherstone area in West Nicholson while his five accomplices were not known.