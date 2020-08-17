SIX HRE COUNCILLORS ARRESTED





Six Harare MDC-Alliance councillors have been arrested for allegedly being involved in land scams as Government intensifies the fight against corruption in local authorities.





The arrests come as President Mnangagwa recently urged the justice system to step up the fight against corruption and bring an end to the “catch-and-release syndrome,” while the arrest of “small and big fish” should become the new normal.





Those arrested are reportedly from Harare City Council’s housing committee. In an interview this morning, the head of Special Anti-Corruption Unit (Sacu) Mr Tabani Mpofu confirmed arrests of the six.





Mr Mpofu said there is tangible evidence linking the six to serious corruption charges. Harare officials that have been arrested over the past weeks and appeared in court on corruption charges include Mayor Hebert Gomba, the housing director Addmore Nhekairo who is facing a charge of criminal abuse of office, acting human resources director Matthew Marara and principal housing director Edgar Dzehonye.



