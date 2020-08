SIKHALA EXPECTED IN COURT

MDC Alliance national vice chairperson Job Sikhala was yesterday arrested in Tynwald, Harare, after several days of evading law enforcement agencies who were keen to interview him on allegations of inciting public violence.

Sikhala is in police custody, assisting with investigations in a case in which he is alleged to have been one of the advocates for the flopped July 31 demonstrations.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday said he will provide more details of the arrest in due course.

“Yes, Sikhala was arrested today (yesterday) in Tynwald North where he was in hiding. Remember he was wanted for incitement of public violence.”

He is expected in court later this morning.