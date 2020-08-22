SIKHALA EXPECTED IN COURT





MDC Alliance national vice chairperson Job Sikhala was yesterday arrested in Tynwald, Harare, after several days of evading law enforcement agencies who were keen to interview him on allegations of inciting public violence.





Sikhala is in police custody, assisting with investigations in a case in which he is alleged to have been one of the advocates for the flopped July 31 demonstrations.





National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi yesterday said he will provide more details of the arrest in due course.





“Yes, Sikhala was arrested today (yesterday) in Tynwald North where he was in hiding. Remember he was wanted for incitement of public violence.” He is expected in court later this morning.





The MDC Alliance also confirmed Sikhala’s arrest on its Twitter handle saying;





“#BREAKING MDC Alliance vice chairman Job Sikhala has been arrested. He is at the police station with his lawyer. Details to follow.”





Party spokesperson, Ms Fadzai Mahere, told the media yesterday that indeed, Sikhala had been nabbed.





Sikhala was one of the opposition figures who had been in hiding as police sought to question them on their roles in the demonstrations that had been planned for July 31.





Other opposition figures that the Police’s Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Law and Order Department has expressed interest in interviewing include Makomborero Haruzivishe, Godfrey Kurauone, Ostallos Siziba, Promise Mkwananzi, Denford Ngadziore, Allan Moyo, Obert Musaraure, Jimmy Kunaka, Peter Mutasa, Robson Chere, Stephen Chuma, and Godfrey Tsenengamu.





The bulk of the politicians are from MDC Alliance, while Mutasa is Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) president. Masaraure leads the Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ).





Mkwananzi is a member of Tajamuka, a foreign-funded pressure group.





Some of the opposition members and activists accused of inciting citizens to participate in the July 31 proposed illegal demonstrations such as Hopewell Chin’ono and Jacob Ngarivhume have since been arrested and appeared in court.





Peace-loving Zimbabweans overwhelmingly snubbed the protests.



