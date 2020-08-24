SIKHALA CHALLENGES DETENTION, RETURNED TO JAIL





Opposition MDC-Alliance national vice chairperson Job Sikhala, who was arrested last week on charges of inciting public violence, appeared in court on Monday where he is challenging his detention.







Before his arrest, Sikhala had spent almost a month in hiding after the police said they were keen to interview him in connection with statements he allegedly made encouraging people to take part in illegal mass protests planned for July 31.





The opposition official is thought to have been one the main organisers of the failed protests, along with other detained activists Jacob Ngarivhume and Hopewell Chin’ono.





Sikhala, through his lawyers, argued before Harare Magistrate Lanzini Ncube on Monday that his alleged statements did not amount to inciting people to commit public violence.





In challenging his detention, Sikhala also claimed that he had received death threats while in prison and feared for his life.





He also claimed that he did not feel safe being detained at Chikurubi prison and wanted to be detained elsewhere.





Meanwhile, police dispersed rowdy opposition MDC-Alliance supporters who had gathered outside the Harare Magistrate’s court during Sikhala’s hearing.





The hearing continues on Tuesday.