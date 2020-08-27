SCHOOL HEAD IN ROW WITH PARENT, BANS PUPIL FROM E-LESSONS





In a harsh punishment, the head of the Roman Catholic-run St Michael’s High School in Mhondoro, Emmanuel Zvirevo has blocked a Lower 6th student from e-lessons after his parent questioned the manner in which the school got its fees approved.





The parent who cannot be named in order to protect the child confirmed to The Mirror that his son was blocked from doing e-lessons in Pure Maths, Computers and Physics.





One education expert described the head’s conduct as unprofessional and amounting to victimization of the child over the head’s differences with the parent. He urged the parent to report the matter to the Ministry of Education and child rights organisations.





The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education, Tumisang Thabelo told The Mirror to put questions in writing and direct them to the Communications Director at the Ministry.





Zvirevo asked The Mirror to call him after 20 minutes but he did not pick his phone thereafter.





The student received terse messages on his computer from each of his three subject teachers informing him of his banishment from lessons.





The messages read; Sir Gillern Maguranye removed you and the other one said Madam Nanjowa removed you while the third said Madam Lucia Muchenjekwa removed you and asked the pupil to immediately inbox Madam Muchenjekwa. The teachers who were approached by The Mirror for comments told the newspaper that they acted on the instructions of the head.





The education expert who spoke to The Mirror on condition of anonymity said such messages carry stigma and can traumatize the child for a long time. He said it was unfortunate that the school head prioritized money ahead of the wellness of a child.





The matter arose after a debate between the school and the parents on the amount of money to be paid per month for e-lessons. The school and some parents supported US$15 while other parents wanted US$10. The Mirror understands that voting was carried out and parents later discovered that quite a number were excluded from the voting process when the US$15 won the day.





It is then that the expelled child’s father joined other parents in complaining against the voting process. The school had initially wanted to remove about four students but they later narrowed down to one.





The parents also complained against US$50 advance fees paid for the third term which the school authorities are not willing to account for.





The concerned parent accused Zvirevo of abusing school resources including doing personal business with the school truck. He alleged that the truck is frequently seen in Chinhoyi.



