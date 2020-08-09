SANDRA NDEBELE : NEW ALBUM LOADING





Rebranded Sandra “Sandy” Ndebele who has fans hooked on her Facebook page where she keeps entertaining them with sassy images on a daily basis, will soon give them something to keep them busy again as she is working on a new album.





The album titled Up the Ladder is set to rock the airwaves on August 31.





It has eight tracks and features legendary musician Jeys Marabini, Afro-house sensation Mzoe 7 and talented group Iyasa.





With a feel of house and Amapiano, the forthcoming album, a follow-up to her successful Impilo single which is included on the album, is set to be accompanied by visuals that were shot by award-winning videographer, Andy Cutta. The tracks Thala featuring Iyasa, Usabvume, Qholoza featuring Mzoe 7, Zunguza, Nguwe featuring Jeys Marabini, Mthande and Usabvume the Amapiano version.





Just like she did with her images which got her attention nationwide, Sandy who has been in the music game for close to two decades, said she wants to prove that she is still a force to reckon with in the industry.





In order to cater for her diverse audience, Sandy said the album has different sounds which will appeal to the young and old.





“The upcoming album features some of the country’s best musicians. It was inspired by the young generation and my family, something listeners will appreciate through the diffusion of sounds.





“The tracks will be accompanied by visuals shot around Bulawayo and other places,” said Sandy.





Known for her hits Mama and Ekhaya among others, 38-year-old Sandy who has collaborated with the likes of South Africa’s Professor and Jah Prayzah said with the Up the ladder album, she also wants to prove that age is just a number.





“With the album, it’s my hope to show that age ain’t nothing and that being a mother is an additional award to prosper. This (album) is for all the mothers out there as it seeks to show that as mummies, we can do it too,” she said.



