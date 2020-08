PRESSURE MOUNTS ON RAMAPHOSA TO QUIT

“I am saying those who have done wrong the ANC has been able to resolve on how we should deal with it. If there is accusation of corruption against you the ANC resolution of the 54th national conference is very clear. It says you must approach the Integrity Commission failing which you will be taken to the disciplinary committee. It also says when your matter is before the court in relation to corruption, you must step aside until such time that you are cleared,” said Masina.