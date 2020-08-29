PRESSURE MOUNTS ON RAMAPHOSA TO QUIT





The ANC National Executive Committee meeting in Pretoria continued on Saturday with intense discussions around the open letter by former president Jacob Zuma against his successor Cyril Ramaphosa.





Attempts to get Ramaphosa to step down also continued, with some of the NEC backing an earlier call by Tony Yengeni. Sources within the ANC said seven other members of the NEC have called for the president to go.





Former Cabinet minister Nomvula Mokonyane said Ramaphosa’s letter, which has been widely interpreted as saying that all party members were criminals, was spitting on their faces. She called for Ramaphosa to be removed from the party.





This comes after ANC Ekurhuleni region leader Mzwandile Masina staged a lone protest outside the Saint George Hotel in Irene, Pretoria, saying he did not support the president’s letter.





“I don’t know the reasons behind what comrade Tony said. But I am sure the leadership will brief us after the meeting,” said Masina outside the venue of the meeting.





“I am saying those who have done wrong the ANC has been able to resolve on how we should deal with it. If there is accusation of corruption against you the ANC resolution of the 54th national conference is very clear. It says you must approach the Integrity Commission failing which you will be taken to the disciplinary committee. It also says when your matter is before the court in relation to corruption, you must step aside until such time that you are cleared,” said Masina.





Masina was holding a placard with the words “ANC members did not send deployees to steal in government,” in response to an letter by Ramaphosa that the party must hang its head in shame over the corruption.





Ramaphosa said in his letter that while the party was not alone in being guilty of corruption, the ANC was accused number one.





Zuma had also questioned the tone of Ramaphosa’s letter in his own open letter on Friday to the incumbent.





Ramaphosa was also facing calls from ANC senior member Tony Yengeni that he must step down.





The backlash against Ramaphosa comes against the backdrop of the letter he penned against members of the ruling party.





There has been a huge public outcry on corruption against Covid-19 funds in the country.





The ANC government has been caught against the rising criticism for failing to act against corruption and the looting of public funds. IOL



