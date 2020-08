PANNERS RAID MINE, SHOOT GUARD DEAD

A 54-year-old Bulawayo security guard was killed while his colleague was left nursing a serious head injury after eight gold panners set upon them with machetes.

The assailants got away with a loaded 303 rifle. Mr Ernest Dube died on duty at Adar Bali Mining Compound along Victoria Falls Road on Thursday and his colleague Mr Ashley Manyemba (20) who reported his death is in a critical condition at Mpilo Central Hospital.

Police in Bulawayo have arrested four of the suspects who will appear in court today facing murder and attempted murder charges.

The four are Tobias Dube from Nkayi, Nkosilathi Ncube from Magwegwe, Loud Ngulube and Givemore Ngwenya from Insuza.

Dube was the first to be arrested after a tip off and upon investigations he implicated the other three.

On Thursday around 9.30PM, Mr Manyemba who was on duty with the deceased left the premises unarmed intending to have his supper.

On his way back he met a group of at least eight men who were armed with machetes.