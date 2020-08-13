OVER HALF OF COVID-19 CASES IN ZIM ARE OF MEN





NEARLY 55 percent of reported Covid-19 cases in Zimbabwe are of men, a confirmation that more men are being infected by the pandemic compared to women.





The Ministry of Health and Child Care said 54,96 percent of the reported Covid-19 cases are of men while women account for 45,04 percent.





According to latest findings, smoking is probably contributing to more men being susceptible to the virus as the country has more male smokers compared to females.





The ministry said what is worrying is that the case fatality rate has been rising and was 2,2 percent as of Monday.

It said the 40 to 80 age group had most deaths yet the 20 to 40 age group had the highest number of cases.





Zimbabwe had by Monday recorded 4 748 cases and 104 deaths. The ministry said Bulawayo has the highest number of cases followed by Harare and Matabeleland South while Harare has the highest number of deaths.





The capital also has the highest number of tests done compared to other provinces. The ministry said people must continue to wear masks, practice social distancing and stay at home to prevent the spread of the pandemic.



