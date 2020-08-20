OBAMA SAVAGES TRUMP : HE IS A REALITY SHOW PRESIDENT





Barack Obama has accused Donald Trump of treating the presidency like a "reality show" on the third night of the Democratic National Convention.





The former president was excoriating in his assessment of the "attention-seeking" Mr Trump, saying the Republican incumbent had no interest in helping anyone but "himself and his friends".





Mr Trump responded in real-time in an all-caps flurry on tweets, redeploying the unfounded conspiracy theory that the Obama administration spied on his election campaign and labelling Joe Biden "SLOW JOE".





At an earlier White House briefing, the President said he was elected because of the "terrible" job Mr Obama had done in office.





It comes as Kamala Harris accepted the vice-presidential nomination at the online convention.





During his speech, Mr Obama attacked the current president and argued that voting for Mr Biden was necessary to ensure the survival of American democracy.





“He’s shown no interest in putting in the work; no interest in finding common ground; no interest in using the awesome power of his office to help anyone but himself and his friends; no interest in treating the presidency as anything but one more reality show that he can use to get the attention he craves,” he said.





Mr Obama blamed the president for his response to the coronavirus outbreak, which has killed more than 170,000 Americans, the ensuing jobs crisis, and the decline of democratic principles at home and abroad.





His description of Trump being someone who “simply cannot be who we need him to be” echoed the remarks from his wife, Michelle Obama, who spoke at the convention on Monday.

“Donald Trump hasn’t grown into the job because he can’t and the consequences of that failure are severe,” he added.



