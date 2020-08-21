NORTON CHINESE PLANT SHUT DOWN





THE Environmental Management Agency (EMA) has suspended the operations of Norton-based tile manufacturer, Sunny Yi Feng Tiles (Zimbabwe), after it defied an order to establish emission sampling points.





This comes after EMA noted general complacency by firms in complying with environmental regulations because of Covid-19 lockdown restrictions.





EMA spokesperson Ms Amkela Sidanke said they ordered Sunny Yi Feng to cease all technical manufacturing operations on or before August 16, 2020.





She said this followed the company’s failure to comply with an order issued on August 5, directing it to establish emission sampling points in preparation for a sampling exercise facilitated by the agency that was scheduled for August 12.



