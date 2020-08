NO MANDATORY COVID-19 TESTS : ZIMRA

“The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority wishes to correct misleading information that was contained in an internally generated notice that was issued to clearing agents on the 6th of August, 2020. The statement under the heading Notice to all clearing agents, transporters-meausures to contain the rise in cases of Covid-19 infections at border posts, gives the incorrect impression that all persons, clients and stakeholders visiting Zimra premises are required to produce proof of having been recently tested for Covid-19. This is not the correct position, Zimra does not require a certificate or proof of recent negative Covid-19 tests from its stakeholders visiting any of its offices or premises,” reads part of the statement.