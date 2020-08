NEW ZANU PF MP APPOINTED

“It is hereby notified, in terms of section 39(7)(a) of the Electoral Act (Chapter 2:13), that Esther Nyathi a registered voter in Ward 11 of Insiza Rural District Council of Ntute Primary School, P.O Box 113, Filabusi, Insiza, Matabeleland South Province, who was nominated by Zimbabwe African National Union Patriotic Front (ZANU PF) party to fill the vacancy in the National Assembly Party list that occurred following the death of Alice Ndlovu, has been appointed as Party list member of the National Assembly, with effect from the date of publication of the notice.”