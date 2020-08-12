NEW PRISONS BOSS NAMED





Deputy Commissioner-General Moses Chihobvu has been promoted to Commissioner-General of the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) with effect from 1 November.





Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ziyambi Ziyambi yesterday confirmed the promotion by President Mnangagwa.





His promotion follows the retirement of Retired Major-General Paradzai Zimondi, who is now on pre-retirement leave, after 22 years at the helm.





Dep Comm-Gen Chihobvu has been Acting Commissioner-General since Rtd Maj-Gen Zimondi went on three months of pre-retirement leave and his promotion as substantive head of the service will take effect on November 1 after Comm-Gen Zimondi formally retires.





Dep Comm-Gen Chihobvu was seconded to ZPCS from the Zimbabwe National Army in 1999 and appointed personal staff officer to the commissioner of prisons.





He has risen through the senior ranks of the service and in his rise has served as Chief Staff Officer Security and Protocol, Assistant Commissioner Security and Protocol, Senior Assistant Commissioner Rehabilitation and Officer Commanding Manicaland Region, before becoming Deputy Commissioner-General with responsibility of correctional services.





Minister Ziyambi said he had passed on the good news.





“With the instruction from the President, I have since advised Deputy Commissioner-General Chihobvu on his new appointment,” said Minister Ziyambi.





He brings a wealth of experience to his position, a holder of a Master of Science in Strategic Management and a BSC (Hon) degree in Management and Entrepreneurial Studies among several other qualifications.





Dep Comm-Gen Chihobvu is a liberation war veteran who joined the struggle in December 1977 and did a platoon commander’s course in Sarajevo in the former Yugoslavia.





He was attested into the Zimbabwe National Army at independence and held various positions and, participated in the Mozambique Campaign and in peacekeeping in Angola with Unavem III.



