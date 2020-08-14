NEW ENERGY MINISTER SPEAKS





The new Minister of Energy and Power Development, Soda Zhemu says he was coming into his new portfolio to play a part in helping Zimbabwe achieve an upper middle income society by 2030.





“I am happy to be given this responsibility by His Excellency the President. The energy sector is expected to play a big role in helping Zimbabwe achieve vision 2030 and I am motivated to help Zimbabwe achieve an upper middle income economy by 2030.





“I have experience in management and this will help me do my duties well in this portfolio, and I am looking forward to having a good working relationship with stakeholders,” said Cde Zhemu.





Agricultural technocrat Dr Anxious Jongwe Masuka has been brought into Cabinet as Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement Minister following the death of Retired Air Chief Marshal Perrance Shiri. Dr Masuka, seen as an agricultural technocrat with a national and regional reputation, has held several research and management posts, mostly at high level, in his career.





He began in the teaching field as a lecturer at the University of Zimbabwe (UZ) in the Department of Biological Sciences as well as at the Zimbabwe College of Forestry.





He has also worked at the Forestry Commission, the Tobacco Research Board where he rose to general manager, and before his appointment he was the chief executive officer of the Zimbabwe Agricultural Society.





Dr Masuka has cumulatively sat on over 30 boards and associations, and has been involved in consultancy work to projects in the field of agriculture, forestry, environment, public health and rural development in Zimbabwe, in SADC region and beyond.



