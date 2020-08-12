MUTSVANGWA : ZIM POISED FOR ECONOMIC GROWTH





War veteran’s leader Ambassador Christopher Mutsvangwa says President Mnangagwa has succeeded in placing Zimbabwe on a developmental trajectory, despite presiding over a country burdened by sanctions.





Zimbabwe celebrated Heroes Day on Monday with the commemorations coming at a time when there are growing anti-Zimbabwe crusade agents who are calling for the removal of a constitutionally-elected Government.





Ambassador Mutsvangwa explained the important role played by heroes, saying Zimbabwe was poised for economic growth that had been laid by President Mnangagwa.





“Heroism is about putting oneself to the prospect of ultimate harm for a cause. It attains lofty heights when the cause is defence of the motherland; that is patriotism.





“As we celebrate Heroes and Defence Forces Day, Zimbabwe is into 40 years of nationhood, tragically two decades have now been burdened by unrelenting and unremitting sanctions meted out by a vengeful and post-imperial West,” said Ambassador Mutsvangwa.





He observed that there were good omens too, for instance, the instantaneous price stabilisation, all of which is traceable to President Mnangagwa’s signing off a financial and monetary masterstroke of well-appointed statutory instruments.





“The high point has been the introduction of the foreign currency auction. This has displaced the arbitrary allocation template that has been the bane of the national economy for the last 130 years of history, as a modern nation State. Zimbabwe was once again a normal economy to any business entrepreneurship and flair. Hard work, acumen and risk in business ventures now all stand to be rewarded by a free interplay of market forces in a conducive environment. As sure as the next sunrise, the Zimbabwe creative genius is poised to revive and strive,” he said





“The looming and imminent prosperity of Zimbabwe will now serve to atone for the selflessness of the heroes and heroines to whom posterity owes so much,” said Ambassador Mutsvangwa.





Zanu PF Secretary for Women’s League Cde Mabel Chinomona implored Zimbabweans to remain united as the country pushed to attain an upper middle income society by 2030.





“Our heroes, both living and departed, whom we celebrate today (Monday), immensely sacrificed their lives to give life to our liberated nation.





“As the world is currently engulfed with the bio-security threat of the novel coronavirus, we encourage Zimbabweans to unite and stand guided by the principles of unity, peace and development. Despite the ongoing imperialist onslaught on our Government and party, the ZANU PF Women’s League calls on all Zimbabweans to take heed of the call by our President Mnangagwa to remain united and focused. The nation of Zimbabwe shall, at its greatness, remain focused in our pursuit of the Vision 2030,” she said.





In a statement, Zanu PF Acting Deputy Secretary for Youth Affairs, Cde Tendai Chirau said youths were forever indebted to the country’s heroes for the sacrifices.





“We treasure the values of unity, tenacity, love and hard work, which they bequeathed on us. We are ever-indebted to them for the gift of land, our most valued national endowment with which we have a more special relationship as indigenes and that has placed us firmly on the path of fortune.



