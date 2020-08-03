MONEY CHANGER MAULED BY POLICE DOG





A money changer in Beitbridge suffered severe injuries which could see his leg being amputated after a Police dog was unleashed on him this morning, The Mirror has been informed.





Edmond Zeyazeya who is admitted at Beitbridge District Hospital confirmed the incident which happened at around 9am this morning.





Efforts to get a comment from the Police were fruitless.





Zeyazeya however, said he dropped off from a taxi at Chicken Inn in Beitbridge where he wanted to buy chicken pieces for his child.



