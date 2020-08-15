MDC ACTIVIST THREATENS TO KILL SPEAKER





MDC Alliance political activist and City of Gweru employee, Tamuka Denhere, whose party claimed on social media that he had been abducted a few days ago, yesterday appeared at the Harare Magistrates’ Courts facing charges of threatening to kill National Assembly Speaker Advocate Jacob Mudenda for announcing the recall of opposition legislators from Parliament.





Denhere, who was represented by lawyer and MDC Alliance National Assembly member for Mutare Central Innocent Gonese, is facing threats to commit murder.





The 40-year old activist was not asked to plead to the charges when he appeared before magistrate Mrs Barbra Mateko, who remanded him to September 1, for routine remand.





He was freed on $2 000 bail. The State, led by Mr Lancelot Mutsokoti, alleges that on August 9, around 5pm, Denhere sent a threatening message to Adv Mudenda which reads: “Zvako zvauri kuita ma recalls ema MPs ndomagumo ako wakusvika kumagumo”.





Loosely tranlated, the message says by reading out messages recalling MDC Alliance MPs, Adv Mudenda would be killed for that.





It is said that after sending the message, Denhere went his house in Gweru, where the police caught him on August 12, leading to his arrest.





A number of MDC Alliance MPs were recalled from the National Assembly at the height of in-house fights between factions led by Dr Thokhozani Khupe and Mr Nelson Chamisa.





Messrs Amos Chibaya (Mkoba), Murisi Zwizwai (Harare Central), Happymore Chidziva (Highfield West), proportionate representatives Bacilia Majaya, Macharairwa Mugidho, Virginia Muradzikwa, Annah Myambo, Francisca Ncube and Nomathemba Ndlovu, were recalled from Parliament.



