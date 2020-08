MASHURUGWI ATTACK FOUR MINERS, FLEE WITH US$1 500

“On 13 July the accused person went to the complainant’s homestead while there was no one. He used an unknown object to open the door and gained entry into the house. While he was inside, he took property which includes groceries, clothing and electrical gadgets all valued at $23 280. The complainant discovered that her property had been stolen upon her return and reported the matter to the police. Investigations were conducted resulting in the arrest of the accused person and recovery of the property,” she said. Sunday News