MASHURUGWI ATTACK FOUR MINERS, FLEE WITH US$1 500





THREE machete wielding robbers allegedly attacked four miners and fled with US$1 500 and property.





Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident which occurred on Friday at around 11pm at Myezi Village in Filabusi.





He said the three unknown suspects who were armed with machetes and a cross bar attacked the four complainants at their home before fleeing with US$1 500, $150, a solar panel, television set, gold detector and a cellphone.





“I can confirm that we recorded a robbery case which occurred in Myezi Village in Filabusi. Mr Laxon Moyo, Mr Thompson Sithole, Mr Lyton Moyo and Mr Mosisili Ncube were asleep at their home when the three suspects who were armed with machetes and a cross bar arrived.





“They forced open a door using the cross bar and gained entry. The trio assaulted the complainants using the weapons and demanded cash. They took US$1 500, $150, a solar panel, television set, gold detector and a cellphone before fleeing the scene. The matter was reported to the police,” he said.





Chief Insp Ndebele appealed to members of the public with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the police. He urged people to take precautionary measures such as engaging security services when they knew that they have large sums of money or other valuables that could make them a target of robbers.





In another incident, a Gwanda man has been jailed 18 months after he broke into his neighbour’s house and stole property worth $23 280.





Israeli Ndlovu (24) of Makokwe Village in Guyu was convicted on his own plea of guilty to unlawful entry and theft by Gwanda magistrate, Miss Lerato Nyathi.





He was sentenced to 18 months imprisonment of which six months were suspended on condition that he does he commit a similar offence within the next five years. Prosecuting, Miss Faith Mutukwa said Ndlovu broke into Ms Doris Mlilo’s homestead where he stole property.



