MAN STABBED TO DEATH OVER R10





A GWANDA man has been arrested after he fatally stabbed his friend with an okapi knife in a dispute over a R10 debt.





Farai Moyo (28) of Spitzkop North Suburb was not asked to plead when he appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Ms Lerato Nyathi facing a murder charge. He was remanded in custody to August 21.





Prosecuting, Miss Ethel Mahachi said Moyo met the now deceased Moses Sibanda at Red Cross Business Centre in Gwanda when they had a misunderstanding over a R10 debt which the deceased owed him.





“On 26 February Farai Moyo and Moses Sibanda met at Red Cross Business Centre for a beer drink together with their peers. Moyo later confronted Sibanda and demanded back a R10 debt which he owed him.

Sibanda denied knowledge of the debt and insisted that he had given back Moyo his money which resulted in a misunderstanding.





“The two started fighting and Moyo drew an okapi knife and stabbed Sibanda twice on the stomach before fleeing the scene. Sibanda was rushed to the Gwanda Provincial Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival,” he said.



