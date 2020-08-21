MAN RAPES MUROORA AS SON SITS IN JAIL





A RUSAPE man allegedly raped his daughter-in-law as she was taking a bath.





Ironically, when the incident occurred, the man’s son was detained at Rusape Remand Prison as he was facing statutory rape allegations.





The 52-year-old man (name withheld to protect the identity of the rape victim) is from Maparura Village under Chief Makoni.





When he appeared before Rusape magistrate, Miss Ruth Moyo last week, he was not asked to plead.





The accused is represented by Mr Munyaradzi Manyengavana of Chiwanza and Partners. He was granted $2 000 bail and will be back in court today (August 21) for trial.





Public prosecutor, Mr Tawanda Munjanja said the man threatened to evict his daughter-in-law from the family house if she ever divulged the rape to anyone. However, she went on to make a police report.





“On July 20 at around 9.30am, the complainant was taking a bath when the accused person took advantage of the fact that noone else was around. He entered the bathroom armed with a black baton stick.





“The accused person took the complainant’s bath towel and gagged her with it. He then raped her.





“Despite the eviction threat, the complainant made a report at Maparura Police Base, thereby leading to the accused person’s arrest,” said Mr Makamba.





Meanwhile, the man’s son also appeared in court facing statutory rape charges after bedding an under-aged girl from the same village.





The 27-year-old man is also being represented by Mr Manyengavana.





His legal representative applied for his removal from remand as the State was not yet ready for trial. Magistrate Mr Obedience Matare granted the application and the matter will now proceed by way of summons.





Mr Makamba said on several occasions, the accused would sneak into the kitchen hut to be intimate with his 14-year-old girl lover.





“The complainant is a Grade Seven student. On unknown dates during the month of June, the accused person would sneak into the kitchen hut and sleep with her.





“The matter only came to light after the complainant’s mother was tipped of what was happening. When confronted, the complainant confirmed that she was being intimate with the accused person. She highlighted that she had consented to it,” said Mr Makamba.



