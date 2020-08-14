MAN RAPES MAID AT KNIFE POINT





How could he live in one room with a housemaid?





This is the question that every reader will be asking after learning that a 40-year-old man from Luveve suburb who was living in a rented room with his housemaid has been arrested for allegedly raping her at knife point.





According to a source who spoke to B-Metro on condition of anonymity on 3 August the man arrived home from work at around 8pm and found his 19-year-old helper seated on the bed eating supper.





“He sat beside her and they chatted for a few minutes,” said the source. After a few minutes, the source said, the man shocked the young woman when he stripped naked.





“She told us that while they were chatting he removed his clothes and remained naked. While she was trying to understand the unusual scene her boss reached for a knife. He grabbed her and strongly warned her not to scream and failure to that he would stab her to death. In fear she kept quiet. He ordered her to lie on the bed and he sexually assaulted her once,” said the source.





After the attack, the source said, he again threatened to finish her off if she ever told anyone about the ordeal.





The source said on 05 August at around 7pm she summoned courage and phoned her aunt about the rape.





Her aunt came the following day and accompanied her to a police station to report the case. “After hearing a police report had been made the man disappeared,” said the source.





Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.



