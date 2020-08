MAN RAPES MAID AT KNIFE POINT

“We advise people who are looking for jobs not to be too desperate and na├»ve because they could end up plunging their lives into trouble just like the 19-year-old who stayed in one room with her employer. We also urge victims of rape to report as early as possible so that they get post exposure prophylaxis. We are appealing for information from members of the public that may lead to the arrest of the suspect,” said Insp Ncube. B Metro