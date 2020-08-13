MAN KILLS ESTRANGED WIFE, HANGS SELF





A GWERU man allegedly hanged himself with a rope from a roof truss at his lodgings after fatally axing his estranged wife once on the neck following a dispute over suspected infidelity.





The woman had allegedly received a love message on her cell phone which angered her husband leading to a misunderstanding.





Even after a third party spent over two hours trying to counsel the couple that was on separation, Pride Hove (30), police said went on to allegedly axing Patience Matura (22) once on the neck before taking his own life.





Midlands Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Joel Goko confirmed the deaths of Hove and his estranged wife Matura who were on separation.





Insp Goko said on Monday at around 2AM, Hove’s landlord, Mr Swedi Phiri who was also his uncle was in Masvingo when he called his neighbour Mr Tobias Mavhunduka (64) of house number 697 Hertfordshire Suburb in Gweru asking him to go and check on the council since he heard that they were having a domestic dispute.





“Mr Mavhunduka allegedly proceeded to the house to try to solve the dispute. The dispute was started when Pride Hove allegedly saw some text messages in Patience Matura’s phone and suspected that she was having an affair with someone,” said Insp Goko.





He said Mr Mavhunduka allegedly returned to his place of residence after two hours of trying to counsel the couple





On the same day at around 2PM, Insp Goko said Mr Phiri arrived in Gweru from Masvingo and proceeded home.





“Upon arrival, he saw Hove’s body hanging from the roof truss through the window of the dining room and immediately proceeded to Gweru Central Police to make a report. He didn’t enter the house since all doors were locked. Police officers attended the scene,” said Insp Goko.





He said when the police allegedly entered the house they found the body hanging





Insp Goko said the police officers proceeded to one of the bedrooms and found Matura lying dead on the floor in a pool of blood with an axe on her neck.





“The scene was attended by CID details. It is suspected Pride Phiri allegedly struck his wife once on the neck with an axe and she died on the spot before he committed suicide by hanging self on the roof trusses,” he said.





Insp Goko said the bodies were taken to Gweru Provincial Hospital where they were certified dead.



