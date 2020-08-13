MAN BASHED BY WIFE, FLEES TO A POLICE STATION





A DRUNK man from Pumula North suburb in Bulawayo ran to a police station to report his wife for beating him up after he allegedly called her a prostitute.





Narrating the dramatic incident pitting Victor Mahlangu (30) against his wife Sharai Sibanda (29), a family friend who spoke on condition of anonymity said Victor arrived home drunk and spewed derogatory verbal attacks on his wife.





“He came home dead drunk and headed straight to the bedroom where his wife was sleeping and insulted her saying she was a prostitute. It happened so fast as he grabbed her by the neck and strangled her. But his wife managed to free herself from the tight grip of his hands.





Sharai grabbed his private parts and twisted them causing Victor to fall in agony,” said the family friend.





The family friend said Sharai who was seething with anger turned her drunk hubby into a punching bag with fists.





“She left him bleeding from the nose and mouth,” said the source.





Victor, the source said, crawled from the bedroom to the kitchen and his wife followed him and struck him with a cup on the head.





“She struck him once on the head with a dinner cup and it broke on his head. He then staggered to a police station where he reported the case,” said the source.





Sharai was arrested. Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident and advised community members to live in harmony.



