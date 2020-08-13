MAN AXED TO DEATH OVER MARRIED LOVER





A 33-year-old Buhera man was allegedly axed to death by a rival suitor over a married lover last Friday.





The heinous act took place at Mugweni village where Tarirai Zhanje was alleged to have been visited by Archford Vambe Manyare of Manyare village around 7pm.





Manyare, on arrival, struck Zhanje on the head once while the latter was seated on his chair in a kitchen where he was in the company of his nephew Talent Zhanje.





Manicaland police spokesperson Inspector Tavhiringwa Kakova confirmed the incident saying the suspect had since been arrested and the body was taken to Murambinda Hospital.





“The Zimbabwe Republic Police would like to confirm the arrest of an accused person in Buhera of Manyare village believed to have struck another man following a misunderstanding over a lover,” said Insp Kakova.





“The accused person was reported to have visited the now deceased at around 2100hours covering his face with a woolen hat and in a black t-shirt where he found the now deceased seated on a chair in the kitchen with his nephew.





“The accused person was reported to have struck the now deceased with an axe in his head and ran away.





“The two were reported to have been in a love relationship with Precious Mukwena of Pfupajena village under chief Makumbe.





“The nephew ran after the accused and failed to apprehend him and informed other villagers who came and found the deceased’s body lying in a pool of blood.





“Investigations have since begun and the body was taken to Murambinda Hospital,” said Insp Kakova.





Impeccable sources told H-Metro that the deceased who was single had been gaining more favours from Mukweni as compared to married Zindimba leading to the confrontation.





“The village is in shock about the heinous act and Zindimba was spotted putting on some plastics as if he was scared of Covid-19 unaware that he was on a mission to kill his love rival,” said the villager.





“Precious separated with her husband two years ago over infidelity and is a mother of one child,” said the villager.





Meanwhile, Zhanje family spokesperson Jephas Zhanje yesterday said the body of the deceased was to be ferried to Harare for postmortem at Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals before burial.



