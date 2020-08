MAJOR UPRISING LOOMS, SAYS EX ZANU PF BIGWIG

THE government still faces a major uprising by fed up Zimbabweans despite foiling last month’s mass protests, expelled former Zanu PF youth leader Godfrey Tsenengamu, pictured, says.

Speaking to the Daily News yesterday, Tsenengamu — who now leads the anti-corruption pressure group, the Front for Economic Emancipation (FEE) — also claimed that President Emmerson Mnangagwa was increasingly under pressure in Zanu PF, where some bigwigs were allegedly no longer backing him.

This comes as South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is trying to end Zimbabwe’s worsening political and economic crises, which have once again attracted international attention, following the government’s alleged breach of human rights during last month’s foiled protests.

Despite all the current local and regional efforts to lower political temperatures in the country, Tsenengamu warned yesterday that the government was still at risk of an uprising.

“All I can say is that everything that has a beginning has an end. Mnangagwa must tread carefully. He must learn from history. The path he has chosen is not right, and I don’t think that it is sustainable.

“Though at some point Ian Smith and (the late former president Robert) Mugabe thought that they were going to stay in power forever, their reigns came to an end.

“Those who lied to Mugabe and gave him a false sense of security abandoned him and he was all by himself, and he died a bitter man,” the forthright Tsenengamu told the Daily News.

“He (Mnangagwa) seems to have forgotten this so quickly. This brutal system that he is using to purge others will be used against him in the same way it almost finished him off in 2017 (at the height of Zanu PF’s factional and succession wars).

“With the bigger part of the world making pronouncements on the situation in our country, while on the other side there is an agitated citizenry, Zanu PF knows that they are sitting on a ticking time bomb.

“They are just putting on a brave face … but they are on the back foot,” Tsenengamu said further.

What makes the leadership panic is also because of the way they ascended to power. They are worried of a repeat of the same. They have no peace of mind,” he added.