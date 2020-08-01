LOVER DIES, TEEN GIRLFRIEND FIGHTS FOR LIFE AFTER JOYRIDE TRAGEDY





A joyride by Kwekwe lovebirds ended in tragedy after their vehicle overturned and landed on its roof resulting in the death of the 39-year-old driver, while his 15-year-old girlfriend sustained serious injuries.





Police confirmed the incident, which occurred in Mbizo 17 on Thursday evening. The deceased has been identified as Steward Macheza.





According to witnesses, Macheza had just bought a second-hand Toyota Alex and decided to take his minor girlfriend on a joyride.





“Macheza left at around 6pm saying he was picking up his girlfriend for a joyride. Unfortunately, they had only covered 300m when the car, which was speeding, skidded resulting in him losing control and the car overturning,” said a witness, Mr Aaron Chikava.





Mr Chikava said residents in the neighbourhood quickly rushed to the scene and tried to assist the two who were trapped. “Unfortunately, Macheza could not make it and died on the spot but the girl (name supplied) was rushed to the hospital by well-wishers,” he said.





Another eyewitness, who only identified herself as Mrs Hove concurred that the vehicle was speeding and skidding on the narrow road when tragedy struck. “We could see that the driver was very excited judging by the way he was driving,” she said.





Midlands police spokesperson, Inspector Joel Goko confirmed the accident yesterday.





“The deceased Mr Steward Macheza was driving a white Toyota Alex with a female passenger due north on an open space in Mbizo 17. The driver was skidding and in the process drove over a small ant hill, lost control of the vehicle resulting in it overturning twice before landing on its roof,” he said.





Insp Goko said Kwekwe police traffic attended to the scene but the driver had already died.



