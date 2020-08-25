LOCAL IS BETTER, SAYS CHIWENGA





Vice President Dr Constantino Chiwenga, who is Health and Child Care Minister, has hailed local innovations in the health sector at a time when the world is grappling with the effects of Covid-19.





VP Chiwenga’s message comes amid reports that the country’s Covid-19 recovery rate is at more than 80 percent.





In a speech read on his behalf by the chief director for Curative Services in his ministry, Dr Maxwell Mareza Hove at the launch of Wellness Medical Aid Society last Friday, VP Chiwenga said Government was happy with the role that was being played by healthcare service providers.





“It should be our pride as a nation to embrace this dynamic health and lifestyle concept, which recognises the role of our various healthcare service providers including indigenous health practitioners from the traditional medicine practitioners,” he said.





“This is a unique concept which comes to us as a direct product of local innovation in bringing lasting solutions to the global health threat.”





VP Chiwenga lauded those who are involved in solving problems.





“It is my pleasure as the head of the health portfolio to express my greatest appreciation to members of our community who focus on problem solving rather than playing a blame game,” VP Chiwenga said.





“Although the economic conditions, which are prevailing at the moment present various challenges, the Wellness Medical Aid Society team has found it paramount to brush aside all fear and approach their endeared people with an arm of rescue at the most crucial moment in the history of the country.





“My greatest persuasion is to encourage all stakeholders to work together as a team to complete the integration process and ensure a sustainable future as a people.”





Wellness Medical Aid Society’s chief executive Mr Kudakwashe Munyongwa stressed the importance of rebuilding the foundations of the health sector.





“The current need of the world is a practical and integrated approach to resolve the problem of disease. Disease reversal is a fundamental value, which Wellness Medical Aid Society assures you,” he said.





“This can only be achieved by rebuilding the health foundations using all the scientific and literary information available to us as a people.



