LOAD SHEDDING : BLAME COVID-19

“Unit three and six are due for their annual overhaul. Unit three is meant to be serviced by South Africans while Unit six by Italians, I am confident that with the easing of lockdown regulations these experts can travel to the country to undertake the work that needs to be done. Engineers are also working on a tube leak that was experienced at Unit two of which if it’s fixed it will see the power supplies being vastly improved because our current deficit is just between 50 and 70 megawatts,” said Minister Zhemu.