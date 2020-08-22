LIEUTENANT RAPES SUBORDINATE ON DUTY





A Zimbabwe National Army (ZNA) Lieutenant based at 4.3 Reserve Force Battalion in Masvingo has been dragged to court for allegedly raping his subordinate who was on duty.





Tinashe Vashe (30) appeared before Masvingo Magistrate Patience Madondo yesterday and was remanded in custody to September 3, 2020.





It is the State case that on August 18, 2020 at around 7pm, Vashe who was off duty went to the female barracks and entered a private officer’s room . She was on duty and wearing her uniform. She was alone in the room preparing her supper.









After entering the room Vashe grabbed her shoulders and pushed her to onto a bed. He laid her facing upwards and mounted on top of her. He closed her mouth using his hand since she was screaming. He removed her clothes and forcibly had sexual intercourse with her once using a condom without her consent.



