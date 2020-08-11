JUNIOR COP PUSHES FOR MATANGA IMPRISONMENT





A JUNIOR police officer has applied for the civil imprisonment of Commissioner General Godwin Matanga for allegedly failing to abide by a High Court order that suspended his transfer to Chimanimani.





Constable Chomumwe Tapiwa cited Matanga and the Police Service Commission (PSC) as respondents in the application for contempt of court.





If the application is granted, Chomumwe wants the court to direct Matanga to purge the contempt by complying with the extant order within seven days of the order.





In the event that Matanga and PSC fail to comply, Chomumwe wants them committed to civil imprisonment for 90 days.





Chomumwe recently approached the High Court together with other constables on an urgent basis challenging their transfers and an order for suspension was subsequently granted in their favour.





He claims that his superiors are threatening to have him arrested and prosecuted if he fails to comply with the directive to relocate.





Chomumwe’s lawyers, Mugiya and Muvhami Law Chambers, tried to engage Matanga through a letter dated July 20 informing him that the transfers had been stayed through an order of the High Court, but to no avail.





“To date the respondents are failing to comply with the said order. I receive threatening calls from the officer-in-charge every day despite the fact that I advised them of the court order which is still extant.



