JOIN ZANU PF : CHIEF URGES HEADMEN





Chief Nyakunhuwa, real name Courage Mashavave, last week urged all headmen in his area to join the ruling Zanu PF party, saying it was the right thing to do.





Mashavave made the call while addressing people gathered for a ground-breaking ceremony to mark the beginning of a new secondary school in Mudzara village on August 15.





When he was given a chance to speak, the traditional leader called his headmen to the podium to introduce them Minister of State for Masvingo Provincial Affairs and Devolution Ezra Chadzamira who was the guest of honour.





He went on to introduce headmen Mudzara, Mutsvangwa and Chipato but Headman Muzvimwe had to first introduce himself to the chief who seemed not familiar with his face.





“Iwewe handichanatsi kukuziva. Ndoziva umwe uya anosiuya kumusangano. You must come to meetings; all of you who are not yet members of the party must come and join. The doors are still open,” said Mashavave.





Mashavave had started by asking for permission from the Minister of State to do slogan when he was called to address the crowd and went on to chant the slogan.





In his address the chief said he was pleased with the developmental projects in his area including the construction of the new secondary school.





“Our area is underdeveloped and our children are walking long distances to get to school. We now want to develop our area and this is just the beginning,” said Chief Nyakunhuwa





He praised Zaka Wests Member of Parliament (MP) Ophias Murambiwa as a hardworking man.





The youthful traditional leader took the reins after his father Jerera Wafawanaka Mashavave died in a road traffic accident in 2015.





After his father’s death, Mashavave was appointed as a regent (sarapavana) for two years as per tradition, but government has not facilitated the selection of a new chief despite the expiry of his regency.





This means legally and culturally, Mashavave has basis to be chief and has to know-tow to ruling party politicians to keep enjoying the privilege of that position.








