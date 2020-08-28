I'M TIRED OF LIVING : TEEN HANGS SELF





A TEENAGER from Binga allegedly committed suicide by hanging and left a suicide note claiming he was tired of living after family members summoned him for raping and impregnating his 17-year-old niece.





Matabeleland North police spokesperson Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese confirmed the incident which occurred under Chief Saba’s area.





She said police are concerned about the increasing number of rape cases perpetrated by close relatives during the lockdown.





“We received a case of a teenager who committed suicide after family members leant that he had impregnated his niece and summoned him for a family meeting. He allegedly hanged himself after being asked about the issue. We are concerned because this is one of the many cases of abuse of girls by a close relative,” said Chief Insp Makonese.





She said the 18-year-old boy, was summoned by family elders on Saturday on suspicion that he had raped and impregnated his niece.





During the family meeting, the now deceased allegedly admitted to having slept with his niece, once.





Chief Insp Makonese said he disappeared from home on Sunday prompting his mother to look for him. She found a suicide note on his bed.

The note read: “I am fed up with life, till we meet in heaven. I admit that I impregnated my niece.”





The deceased’s mother alerted neighbours who searched and found his body hanging with a piece of wire from a tree in a nearby bush on Monday morning.





Police took the body to Hwange Colliery Hospital mortuary enroute to United Bulawayo Hospitals for postmortem.





Chief Insp Makonese appealed to families to protect minor children especially the girl child.

“We are worried because we’re receiving many cases of rape by relatives during this lockdown. We had another case in Tsholotsho where a man had been raping his daughter for five years until recently when the girl’s mother caught him and alerted family elders.





“The girl revealed to her aunties that her father had been sexually abusing her since 2015 and had been threatening to kill her if she told anyone about the abuse. We also had another case recently of a man here in Hwange who raped his daughter claiming he was checking virginity.