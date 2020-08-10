HRE MAN RAPES TENANT'S TODDLER (2)





A 23-YEAR-OLD man from Dzivaresekwa, Harare, is in trouble for allegedly raping his tenant’s two year-old toddler.





Ernest Dube was not asked to plead to allegations of rape when he appeared before Harare magistrate Barbra Mateko at the weekend.





He was remanded in custody to August 18 and was advised to apply for bail at the High Court.

It is the State’s case that on July 17, the toddler was playing near her mother who was doing laundry when she went into Dube’s room.





The mother heard the minor screaming and went into Dube’s room to check what had transpired. It is alleged that she found her daughter’s pants pulled to the knee while Dube’s trousers was unzipped.





It is the State’s case that the mother asked Dube what had happened and he told her that he wanted to make the minor urinate in a bucket.





The mother reportedly found no trace of urine in the bucket. The incident was reported to the police and the minor was taken for medical examination.



