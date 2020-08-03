skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Monday, 3 August 2020
HOPEWELL REMAINS IN JAIL
Monday, August 03, 2020
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
I WAS CAUGHT IN A CROSS FIRE : SUSPENDED BIGIWIG
The rift between President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy Constantino Chiwenga that was exposed by the July 31 protests against the det...
I WAS DUPED BY GRACE'S SON : GINIMBI
BUSINESSMAN Genius “Ginimbi” Kadungure has demanded that former First Lady Grace Mugabe’s son Russell Goreraza and her brother Samson Maru...
PERRANCE SHIRI DIES
He has been in hospital after his driver succumbed to Covid-19.
ED, CHIWENGA IN EXPLOSIVE POLITBURO CONFRONTATION
THERE were heated exchanges in an explosive Zanu PF politburo meeting on Wednesday, where President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his deputy Cons...
ED MOURNS SHIRI
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a comment