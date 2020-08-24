skip to main
|
skip to sidebar
Home
About
Contact
Advertise
NewsdzeZimbabwe
Our Zimbabwe Our News
Home
News
Business
Entertainment
Monday, 24 August 2020
HOPEWELL DENIED BAIL AGAIN
Monday, August 24, 2020
NewsdzeZimbabwe
0
Posted in:
Share to Twitter
Share to Facebook
Newer Post
Older Post
Home
0 comments:
Post a comment
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Recent Comments
Powered by Disqus
Follow NewsdzeZimbabwe
Popular Posts
EXPLOSIVE MLISWA, TAGWIREI AUDIO LEAKED
Mutumwa Mawere · When Themba Mliswa spoke to Mr. Kuda Tagwirei
CHAMISA : I HAVE A PLAN
Zimbabwe’s socio-economic and political crisis has received the attention of regional political players and civil society, with many calli...
HARARE PYRAMID SCHEME SHUTS DOWN
A HARARE company that runs an investment scheme offering 50 percent interest within six weeks has shut its offices leaving scores of inves...
EX PETROZIM BOSS JAILED
FORMER PetroZim Line (PVT) Limited general manager Cathrine Katsande was yesterday jailed for an effective 60 months for fraudulently awar...
LEAKED MLISWA AUDIO RATTLES ED ALLIES
ZANU-PF heavyweights whose names feature on a sensational audio clip of a conversation allegedly between business tycoon Kuda Tagwireyi an...
Powered by
Blogger
.
Copyright © 2018
NewsdzeZimbabwe
| All rights reserved.
Design by Free
WP Themes
| Bloggerized by
Lasantha
-
Premium Blogger Themes
Microsoft Exchange Alternative
0 comments:
Post a comment