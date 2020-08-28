GATECRASHERS KILL PARTY HOST OVER FOOD





A birthday party turned tragic in Gweru on Saturday after the host was attacked and killed by four men who had gatecrashed the family gathering became violent after being denied food.





The quartet was asked to immediately leave, but could not take it and a brawl ensued, resulting in the unfortunate incident.





Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Joel Goko said they had arrested Brightworth Kaputo (28) and were now hunting for his three accomplices, Brighton Mlauzi (20), Marshal Muza (19) and Joseph Zulu (28) for the murder at the party.





“On Saturday last week, Mr Charles Musekiwa (43) had a birthday and invited some people to celebrate with him at his house,” he said.





“The four suspects — Kaputo, Mlauzi, Muza and Zulu — gatecrashed the celebrations, but were allowed to follow proceedings.”





Insp Goko said when food was served, the four demanded to be fed, but were barred by the host.





“They then begrudgingly left the birthday bash, but later retuned armed with stones and iron bars,” he said. “They started attacking everyone with reckless abandon and one of the guests only identified as Tinotenda sustained a fractured leg. Mr Musekiwa was struck by a stone on the upper abdomen and sustained internal injuries.”





Insp Goko said the injured were taken to hospital, but Mr Musekiwa succumbed to the injuries.

“Police arrested Kaputo following the death of Mr Musekiwa. We appeal for information that might assist in the arrest of his accomplices,” he said.





In a similar incident, another man has been arrested for murder after he struck a fellow villager with a log once on the head following a misunderstanding over home-brewed beer at Magombedze village, Gokwe.





Police are also investigating a case in which a woman who was employed as a security guard at a mine in Shangani, was found dead while on duty on Sunday morning.





The victim’s body was found around 5am after it was dragged for some distance by unknown assailants.





The body had several cuts on the head.





Police is also investigating the circumstances which led to the death of a Chitungwiza woman who drowned in Hunyani Dam during a prayer session with other congregants on Tuesday.





It is alleged that the victim was “possessed with demons” during prayers and went to the deep end of the dam where she drowned.





Police have also warned members of the public against engaging in mob justice, following an incident which occurred in Epworth, where a man was fatally assaulted by a group of people on Tuesday.





The victim was caught trying to steal at a house in Overspill.



