FRESH FUEL SHORTAGES HIT ZIM

A motorist, Mr Simanga Dube, who did not disclose his place of residence said he was afraid that when he finishes work without getting the fuel, he may be stranded at night going home. “I work in a supermarket in management and we close the doors to the public at 3pm and then clear remaining shoppers for the next 30 minutes or so. We clean up and do cashing and everyone leaves at around 5pm. Imagine going around with a car already showing a fuel low sign for two trips. if I don’t get fuel today probably, I will get stuck somewhere and then by curfew time police and soldiers will give me problems,” he said.