DRUNK MDC INFORMATION OFFICER STORMS POLICE STATION





AN MDC-Alliance official from Matabeleland South has been arrested after he bulldozed his way into the West Nicholson Police Station while drunk.





Causemore Siziba (42) who is the secretary for information for Gwanda Central Constituency was not asked to plead when he appeared before Gwanda magistrate, Miss Lerato Nyathi facing a charge of disorderly conduct in a public place. He was remanded out of custody on his own cognisance to 1 September. Prosecuting, Miss Ethel Mahachi said Siziba who is employed at Jessie Mine in West Nicholson committed the offence on 31 July.





“On 31 July at around 2pm, the accused person went to West Nicholson Police Station in Gwanda while drunk where he was attended to by Constable Moyo who was manning the gate. Constable Moyo asked how he could assist Siziba who refused to entertain Const Moyo and forced his way into the police station while demanding to talk to members of the police intelligence. Constable Moyo then alerted his workmates who escorted the accused person to the West Nicholson Police intelligence office,” she said.





In another incident a miner from Gwanda has been arrested for assaulting a cop in protest to arrest. Tryson Nkomo (53) of Bunslucky Mine in West Nicholson is set to appear at the Gwanda Magistrate’s Court facing a charge of defeating or obstructing the course of judgement. The case will proceed by way of summons on a date yet to be advised pending further investigations.





According to the State papers Nkomo assaulted Constable Caesar Tshuma who had recovered petrol from an illegal fuel dealer.





“On 28 November the accused person confronted the complainant demanding petrol which the complainant had recovered from an illegal fuel dealer as it belonged to him. Constable Tshuma pointed out to the accused person that he was a police officer and had confiscated the fuel as part of his duties. Nkomo threatened to assault the complainant if he didn’t return his fuel and he went on to shove him on the chest.



