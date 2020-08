DEAD MAN WINS R1M PPE TENDER IN SA

He has been dead for two years, and yet an East London businessman scored a personal protective equipment tender worth almost R1m from the Eastern Cape health department.

Odwa KK Matshaya’s family was stunned by the appearance of the dead man’s company on a list of more than 600 firms to have benefited from the department’s R1.2bn Covid-19 procurement expenditure in the past three months.

At the time of his death, Matshaya was the sole director of 2KS Construction and Projects.

According to the list, 2KS Construction and Projects received R992,105.