COPS OUTSMART EVADERS

A number of motorists who evaded designated police check points on Monday ended up delaying more after police woke up closing all the known points leading to town.

One point which was commonly used by illegal transport operators from Newlands to Eastlea evading two checking points along Enterprise Road and Samora Machel Avenue were closely monitored by police urging motorists to return and use main roads.





“Today porisi yamuka yakavhara mikoto yose tadzoswa tatodongorera mutown pa Eastlea apo,”” one motorists was heard saying.





Most of the motorists who tried to evade check points ended up congesting the small roads and it took them more time to enter the major roads during the morning rush hour.





Passengers cross a stream in Eastlea in order to evade a police check point on Monday





Some passengers were forced to disembark and crossed a stream after some motorists failed to find way to avoid police check point in Eastlea.

Along Sam Nujoma Street some motorists evaded the checking point only to be found queuing along Mazowe Road near Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals where police officers stamped their authority.





In an interview, national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi urged motorists to comply with national lockdown measures set to curb the spread of Covid-19.





“The Zimbabwe Republic Police has noted with concern that some motorists are failing to comply with national lockdown measures set by Government in its effort to curb the spread of Covid-19,” said Ass-Comm Nyathi.





“Covid-19 is real and an increase in death and positive cases is worrying that

police will not allow anyone found disregarding health measures set and failing to comply with security agencies on the ground.





“We would like to warn youth reported to have been cashing on motorists evading checking points at bushy roads that they are committing an offence and the arm of the law will catch up with them soon,” said Ass-Comm Nyathi. H Metro







