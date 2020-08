COPS FIRE AT ILLEGAL COAL VENDORS, TWO WOMEN SHOT

The raid was reportedly sparked by an increase in the number of people who are panning for coke at a disused mine dump following increasing demand from some coal merchants for the product. A 50kg sack of coke is bought by the merchants at US$3. One woman from the area recently died while another escaped death by a whisker when they fell into a tunnel before being buried alive while scrounging for coke at the dumpsite. They suffered burns and bruises following the mishap and had to spend weeks in hospital.