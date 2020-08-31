CHILD CUSTODY : BROTHER, SISTER AXE FORMER HUBBY





A GWANDA woman and her brother have been arrested after they struck her ex-husband with an axe on the head for requesting to have custody of his three children.





Fikile Moyo (33) from Mzimuni Village and Vumubuhle Moyo (38) from Insindi are expected to appear at the Gwanda Regional Court on September 23 facing charges of attempted murder.





The matter will proceed by way of summons. According to State papers, Vumubuhle and her brother Fikile teamed up and attacked her ex-husband, Mr Bigboy Ndlovu on May 3 last year.





“On 3 May at around 8PM the complainant was drinking beer with his brother-in-law Fikile at Ntungo bottle store at Mzimuni Business Centre. A misunderstanding arose after complainant asked to take custody of his three children who are staying with his ex-wife,” read the papers.





“Fikile turned down Mr Ndlovu’s request and pointed out that he could only have custody of only two children. The complainant insisted on having custody of all his three children which made Fikile furious. Fikile went out of the bottle store and went to inform Vumubuhle who was also at the business centre.”





The State papers further stated that Fikile came back in the company of his sister while armed with a wooden stick and an axe. Fikile struck the complainant with the axe on the head.





The State papers stated that the complainant was unconscious following the attack and the accused persons fled from the scene.



