CHEATING WOMAN KILLS HUBBY, BURNS BODY





Police in Bindura have arrested Tendai Phiri (42) of Kazungula Village under Chief Chiweshe in Centenary for killing her husband Kingston Chitsinde (60) during a domestic dispute before trying to burn the body with the help of her lover, Givemore Chipata (50).





Chipata was Chitsinde’s friend. Provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Milton Mundembe said the incident occurred on August 3 at around 6pm.





“The couple had a heated argument after Phiri consulted a prophet over their daughter’s disability,” he said.





“They started fighting and she overpowered her husband, who fell to the ground unconscious.”





On realising that her husband had died, Phiri is said to have covered his body with a blanket before consulting Chipata for assistance. He said they then connived to burn the body to cover up the offence.





“She kept the body in the house and the following day at around 7pm they took it to a banana field, covered it with logs and grass and set it ablaze before going back home,” he said.





Phiri then allegedly went to the village head to report that her husband was missing.





“A search party, comprising all villagers was organised. While people were searching for Chitsinde, Phiri went towards the banana field leading to the discovery of her husband’s half burnt body. The villagers accompanied Phiri to the police to report the matter.





“During interrogations Phiri confessed to killing her husband and implicated Chipata in the attempt to dispose of the body.”





Asst Insp Mundembe said it was worrisome that despite awareness campaigns, cases of domestic violence were on the increase.





“Violence does not solve anything but creates a lot of problems. We encourage couples to dialogue when they are faced with challenges.





“Make use of relatives or public relations officers at police stations for advice and guidance,” he said.





In an unrelated case, a three-week-old baby was found dumped in a pit toilet at Redlands Farm in Bindura.





Maidei Manyika (33) and Taizivei Kasinamunda (37) found the baby on July 4, this year at around 6pm.





They heard baby cries in the toilet and went to investigate only to find the baby almost covered by worms.





The toilet was almost full and the two women fished the baby out, bathed it and went to the police.



