CHEATING MASVINGO WOMAN STABBED TO DEATH





A young Masvingo woman, 20, has been brutally killed by her equally young husband over suspicions of infidelity, police have said.





Janet Munhanga of Gudo village in Gutu was allegedly stabbed by her husband, Tadiwa Masuka, 24, and died later in hospital from the injuries sustained in the brutal attack.





According to witnesses, Masuka allegedly stabbed his wife in the stomach at home and fled.





His brother, Tafadzwa, heard Munhanga’s screams and rushed to help, but it was too late. He took her to Gutu Mission Hospital, where she was later transferred to Masvingo General Hospital due to the severity of the injuries.





She died days later. Masuka was arrested and charged with murder.