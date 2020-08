CATHOLICS BISHOPS SPEAK OUT : GOVT RESPONDS

“President Mnangagwa and his Government, have since inauguration, sought to implement policies that result in a robust economy in line with Vision 2030. Indeed, one of the President’s leading targets is for Zimbabwe to be an Upper Middle Economy by 2030. It is however, mischievously misleading for the Bishops to deliberately ignore the impact of illegal sanctions on the country, in their purported assessment of problems afflicting the country. Given the forces against it, natural and man-made, domestic and foreign, Government has managed to keep the country’s economy commendably stable.