CATCH AND RELEASE : MUTARE TOWN CLERK NOT QUILTY





MUTARE Town Clerk, Mr Joshua Maligwa was yesterday (Thursday) acquitted on the criminal abuse of office charges he was facing.





The State had alleged that during his tenure as the Rusape town secretary, Mr Maligwa unlawfully paid his own tuition fees without council approval.





He was also accused of awarding contracts to various companies without going to tender and overpaying his foreign travel and subsistence allowances.





It was also alleged that Mr Maligwa swayed decisions regarding his terminal benefits.





But Rusape magistrate, Mr Vusimuzi Gapara acquitted him after a full trial, with the magistrate citing bad blood between Mr Maligwa and his successor, Mr Solomon Gabaza, who has since been suspended by the local authority over alleged misconduct.





Mr Maligwa was represented by a defence team comprised of Mr Victor Chinzamba and Mr Taurai Khupe, while Ms Event Dhliwayo prosecuted.





In his ruling, Mr Gapara queried why Mr Gabaza, who was the town treasurer during Mr Maligwa’s tenure, had to wait until the former left Rusape Town Council to report the alleged criminal cases.





The court found this to be mischievous and proof of the bad blood between the two.





Mr Gapara also noted that as the treasurer, Mr Gabaza had been responsible for approving and processing all the requisitions but had not raised any objections as the alleged events were unfolding.





With regards to Mr Maligwa’s terminal benefits, the issue is still pending before the Labour Court. Manica Post







