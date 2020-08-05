BYO MAYOR TOWN HOUSES DEVELOPMENT APPLICATION WITHDRAWN





An application by Bulawayo mayor Councillor Solomon Mguni for a development permit to establish six townhouses in the city was withdrawn before a full council meeting on Wednesday.





According to the council agenda, Cllr Mguni was seeking a development permit to construct six town houses on stand number 19789 Bulawayo Township (38 Erica Hepburn Avenue).





CITE has established that Cllr Mguni already owns the land.





The application had been advertised and adjacent property owners notified and no objections had been received.





“It had also been circulated to municipal departments and no adverse comments had been received. At the time of writing of the report the six townhouses had not yet been established and the stand was vacant’ added the report by the Town Lands and Planning Committee,” reads the agenda.





The Town, lands and Planning Committee on July 21, had recommended: “that a development permit to construct six townhouses on Stand 19789 Bulawayo Township be granted to Solomon Mguni subject to full compliance with the requirements of the Director of Engineering Services, Director of Health Services, Director of Housing and Community Services, and any other municipal by-law requirements including payment of a once-off premium of ZWL$164.700 or US$2500”.



