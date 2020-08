AU IS CAPTURED, SAYS SB MOYO

“We agreed the President would appoint three envoys and they would visit Zimbabwe and we asked that they meet the President of Zimbabwe but also meet other stakeholders in the opposition, NGOs [non-governmental organisations] and so on. Unfortunately, they could not meet the other stakeholders, but Zimbabwe has indicated their readiness to facilitate such a visit and we are in discussions with the president about the envoys returning to Zimbabwe to have a wider range of meetings than they were able to have at this first contact.